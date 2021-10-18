NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cormark upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.18.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NVA traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,977. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.44. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$6.10.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.