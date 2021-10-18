NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) were down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 27,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
The company has a current ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 937.73% and a negative return on equity of 147.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.
About NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)
NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.