NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) were down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 27,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a current ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Get NuZee alerts:

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 937.73% and a negative return on equity of 147.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuZee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuZee during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NuZee during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuZee by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.