NXM Price Tops $143.80 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. NXM has a market cap of $951.71 million and approximately $46,536.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One NXM coin can now be bought for $143.80 or 0.00231301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00196067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00089435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,375 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,414 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

