O-I Glass (OI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
O-I Glass stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.