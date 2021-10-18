OAX Price Up 26.9% This Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $20.62 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00196102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00090009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

