OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $182.25

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.25 and last traded at $182.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.68. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

