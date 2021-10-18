Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Obsidian Energy stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$345.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.20. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$5.15.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$101.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

