Occidental Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Shares of OXY opened at $31.66 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

