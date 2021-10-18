Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Raised to Buy at Truist

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

NYSE OXY opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $34.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

