Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

Shares of OXY opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

