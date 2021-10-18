Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.41. 271,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,311,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

