Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,200 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 585,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. 3,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

