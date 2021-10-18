OKB (OKB) One Day Volume Tops $167.14 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. OKB has a market cap of $973.55 million and $167.14 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $16.23 or 0.00026260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00197096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00090302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

