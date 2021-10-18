OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,753,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

EPOL opened at $23.87 on Monday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.