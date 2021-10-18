Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 868,484 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 743,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 477,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,983,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after acquiring an additional 336,984 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.