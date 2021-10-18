Oleg Shchegolev Sells 600 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $14,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.05. 232,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,851. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $655,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $35,360,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $4,764,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.