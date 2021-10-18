Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares traded down 5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $29.18. 6,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 221,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Specifically, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $146,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 63,702 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $9,208,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

