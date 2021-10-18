Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $67.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $52.18 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 32668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 171.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 37.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 53.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 76,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.22, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

