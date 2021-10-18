Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Acquired by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 571.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062,350 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 1.05% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $42,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $345,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.91. 517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,672. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

