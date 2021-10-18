Oliver Bedford Buys 26,153 Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) Stock

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) insider Oliver Bedford bought 26,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £25,629.94 ($33,485.68).

HHV stock remained flat at $GBX 89.50 ($1.17) during midday trading on Monday. 16,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,024. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.98 ($1.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £204.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

