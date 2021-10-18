Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Nithya B. Das Sells 1,921 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OLO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. 623,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,706. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in OLO by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OLO
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.