Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 186.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,432,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 197,342 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 80.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after acquiring an additional 364,513 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

