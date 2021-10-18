Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Trading Up 4.2%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.20. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 104,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMGA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($2.94). As a group, analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

