Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the quarter. Omeros makes up approximately 0.8% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cpwm LLC owned 1.10% of Omeros worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 140.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Omeros by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $6,435,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 395.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,769. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $349.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

