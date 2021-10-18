OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $620.88 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $13.84 or 0.00022580 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $620.88 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.67 or 0.00296345 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

