Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.96

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.96 and last traded at $163.16, with a volume of 9887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

