ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $67.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $66.07 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 3514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.12.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

