Onooks Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 465.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $156,127.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00066360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,966.69 or 0.99985707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.05995760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

