Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 4,245 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $162.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $165.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

