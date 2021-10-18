Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,127 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 48.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 236,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE:FL opened at $47.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

