Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 23,534 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 108.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 230,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 197.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

