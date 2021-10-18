Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 139.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.75 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.55. The firm has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.