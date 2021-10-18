Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.