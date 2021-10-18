Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 38,178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 310.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 464,636 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 970,568 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $134.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,845 shares of company stock worth $7,062,314 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

