Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,980,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,394,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

