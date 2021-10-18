Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,727 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

IPG stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.