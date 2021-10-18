Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Oshkosh by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,693,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock opened at $101.66 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.24. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

