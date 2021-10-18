Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vistra by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,015,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,797,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vistra by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,275,000 after purchasing an additional 876,525 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Vistra by 1,142.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 301,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

