Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 743,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 534,526 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,921,000 after acquiring an additional 368,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 467,512.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 308,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $34.63 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

