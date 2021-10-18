Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 10,258 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 17.1% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 801,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117,098 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in BCE by 89.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in BCE by 34.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 279,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in BCE by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.