Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rollins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

