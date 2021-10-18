Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,101 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $161.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $101.52 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

