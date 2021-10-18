Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $121.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

