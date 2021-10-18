Ontology (ONT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $119.66 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $799.65 million and approximately $119.66 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00088346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.00372499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012523 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00034431 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

