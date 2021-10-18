OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 588,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.05. 25,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $78.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.56. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

