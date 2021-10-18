Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. 644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,011. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.