Oppenheimer Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of PLUG opened at $31.24 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

