OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 705.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $1,270,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,494 shares of company stock worth $7,261,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 65,077 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

