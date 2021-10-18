OptionRoom Market Cap Achieves $1.97 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $94,535.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00065570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00069769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00100328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,856.20 or 0.99642095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.82 or 0.05995350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023538 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

