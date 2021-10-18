Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Purchases $218,637.54 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rona Alison Fairhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,327,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,934,310. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 215,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

