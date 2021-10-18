Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Purchases $218,637.54 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rona Alison Fairhead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32.
NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,327,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,934,310. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 215,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
